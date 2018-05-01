Superintendent’s Message

Dear Community Members, Parents, Students and Staff;

We in North Baltimore are blessed with a supportive community, caring parents and highly competent and skilled teachers, support staff, and administrators. We are proud of the many accomplishments of our students in the classrooms, on the playing fields, in the arts and sciences, and in the many co and extra-curricular activities that are provided.

It is the desire of the Board of Education, administration and staff of the North Baltimore School District to continue to lead our students down the road to success in partnership with our parents and community. While we take pride in our many accomplishments and past successes, we cannot remain static. We must progress. We must constantly examine what we are doing and hold ourselves to increasingly higher standards. This is where our partnership with the home and community is so critical. We want our parents and community members to be active participants in the educational process. We want your support. We want your suggestions. We need your assistance.

In the year ahead, as in the past, I ask all shareholders – school, home and community – to resolve to strengthen our partnership for the ultimate benefit of our community’s most precious resources – our children. Together we can continue to lead our students down the road to success and in doing so build a stronger community. I promise I will do everything I can to make this your child’s best school year of their young lives.

Our buildings are ready, the excitement is growing, and we are anxious to welcome all our students back…those returning, those entering for the first time, and those new to our district. Everything is in place, and we are looking forward with anticipation to all the successes and good things that we know will take place this year at NBLS.

Let’s GO TIGERS!!

OPEN HOUSE AT BOTH BUILDINGS

Monday, August 16, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM – We will have our annual Back to School Open Houses for parents and students in both buildings. Open Houses for both Powell and the MS/HS Building will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. We look forward to seeing all of our parents and students. This is a very good opportunity to see the buildings and classrooms, pay fees and put money into the cafeteria accounts for all students for extras and ala carte items. Once again this year the STUDENT LUNCHES & BREAKFAST ARE FREE! Please plan to attend and meet your child’s teacher(s). What a GREAT way to start the year!

SCHOOL LUNCH PRICES

(Prices are remaining the same as last school year)

Milk – .50

K – 12 Student Lunch – $2.95 (FREE FOR 2021-22)

Adult Lunch – $3.45

Ala Cart/Main Item – $2.45

Important: Parents should complete the online Free/Reduced lunch form even though lunches are free to all students. This process will be necessary for school fee waivers.

SCHOOL FEES

K – 12 Annual School Fees are $40.00! This is a change from past years.

ATHLETIC SCHEDULES ARE ON THE DISTRICT WEB SITE AND

AVAILABLE IN THE SCHOOL OFFICES!

School Calendar, Events Calendar, and MUCH MUCH MORE!

on the web at www.nbls.org

COMPREHENSIVE CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT PLAN (CCIP)

Each year the school district needs to complete an application for federal funding that the North Baltimore Schools receive. The money is used for intervention and professional development services. Input from the community and parents as to how that money may be spent is requested. If you have any suggestions or questions, please contact us at 419-257-3531.

NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND

FEDERAL LAW

REQUIREMENT

Parent Notification by District:

If a district receives Title I funds, notification must be sent to parents informing them of the right to request information on the qualifications of their child’s teacher. The district must provide (if requested) the following:

Whether the teacher has met the certification requirements of the state

Whether the teacher is teaching under an emergency or other provisional status

The baccalaureate degree major of the teacher and any other graduate certifications of degree held by the teacher in the filed or discipline of his or her certificate or degree.

Whether or not the child is provided service by a paraprofessional and, if so, his or her qualifications

North Baltimore Local School complies with federal regulations and the State of Ohio’s Operating Standards for Ohio’s Schools Serving Children with Disabilities, and takes an active role in identifying children who may have disabilities. North Baltimore Local Schools provides school age programming for children 3 through 21 years of age who have special needs. If you know a child between the ages of 3 through 21 residing with the North Baltimore local School District who may have a disability requiring special education services, please contact our district Special Services Director, the Administrative Office or the building principal.

School Supply Donation for ALL Powell Students

Once again National Beef has purchased all the consumable school supplies for K – 6 Powell students. The following items are the ONLY responsibility of the parents. These items can be brought to school the night of Open House or the first day.

All K – 6 students will need a book bag only.

There may be a few additional items each teacher may ask for after the first few days of school.

REMEMBER TO UPDATE FINAL FORMS!!!

WELCOME NEW STAFF

Terry Ebright – Bus Driver

Jen Naus – Bus Driver

Powell

Trina Hagemyer – Elementary Counselor

Emily Kruse – Grade 2

Christopher Nelson – Grade 6

Abby Nye – Grade 1

Lauren Rohrs – PE

MS/HS

Allison Flick – Halftime Spanish

Emily Jones –Intervention

Diana Kiser – MS ELA

Makayla Rein – Intervention