Gaining control – going for the pin!

Winner of the match…

Good ol’ celebratory fire truck ride through town

North Baltimore Wrestler Cory Noblit advances to Districts

North Baltimore Senior Wrestler Cory Noblit finished 3rd this past weekend in the Div III Sectionals held at Van Buren High School.

Cory wrestled in the 185 lb. weight class. The top 3 advance to Districts which will be held at Napoleon High School this Friday & Saturday, March 6th & 7th.



