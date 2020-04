The North Baltimore Youth League has not been given any direction from either the Hancock or Southwood leagues regarding the 2020 ball season.

Being that school has been cancelled for the remainder of this year, parents probably are wondering the status of ball. League officers, we will get the word out when they know something definite.

For now please stay safe!

More info on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=nbyl-%20summer%20travel%20ball