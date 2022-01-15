NB Youth Baseball & Softball 2022 Update

Spring Ball (7th & 8th Graders) registration ends January 31, 2022.

Summer Ball registration ends February 28, 2022.

Register your player or you are interested in coaching, being a team mom/manger, or helping with the league in anyway, you can do so with the link provided.

https://login.stacksports.com/login?client_id=612b0399b1854a002e427f78&&fbclid=IwAR18LearuyU1KQWljl3Li0314K2_19loV_aKPvwWsFi-l8kwdDDGD-YNDY8

We are expanding our board for the 2022 season. Our first public meetings will be held on Thursday, January 20 at 6:30pm. We will be meeting at the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. If you are interested in running for a position, please plan on attending the meeting. If you cannot attend, please contact Dennis Latowski at 989-339-7466 or Heather Dewulf at 419-348-8746 for more information.

Exciting news for this year regarding the concession stands: YOU DO NOT HAVE TO WORK THE DAY YOUR CHILD PLAYS. We will have a calendar that will be opened once we get schedules and YOU can pick what day you want to work!! We understand as parents, you want to enjoy your children’s games when they are on the field! There will also be the option to pay the fee to not have to work at all during the season.

The league is also looking for coaches.

Our annual detergent fundraiser would be rolling out in March.

The league has partnered with the school to allow students from NBHS that are current 8th grader through Juniors, to work the concession stand or umpire games to gain credits for Prom. If any students are interested, please reach out to Heather Dewulf or email nbylofficers@yahoo.com.

NBYTL achieved many things last year, but we want to continue to grow and make this program a success for the youth of North Baltimore. Last year the league received $20,000 in sponsorships, which was a step in the right direction, considering we went into 2020 with under $500. We were able to put up banners at the girls softball field to show who sponsored the league, purchased new bases, as well as umpire and catchers gear. Fixed the tractors at the fields, fix/replace items at the concession stands to get them both up and running for the season.

Our main goal for the league is to get corporate sponsorships as well as receiving a grant to re-do all 5 fields.

For the future, we as officers have many goals in place. We would like to replace the tractors at the fields, purchase a trailer to haul equipment, continue to work on funding for the fields, and make improvements on the village park that surrounds the ball fields.