Ryan Clark (available on Facebook has announced that the North Baltimore Youth Basketball Program will be held at the Powell Elementary gym.

For NB kids in the 4th to 6th grade kids to play basketball.

Sign-ups at the Woodruff Building on the NBHS-MS Campus. There are Saturday, 11/19 from 10 am – 11 am and Monday, 11/21 from 7 pm – 8 pm.

Practices will take place at the Powell Elementary gym unless instructed otherwise.

Games and times are being scheduled.