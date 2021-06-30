NB Youth Football 2021 Info

“North Baltimore Youth Football 2021

This is for upcoming 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th graders.

Full Contact

$50 Team Fee

Mike Solly is the Head Coach (419-206-0367). They do most of their communication through Facebook.

The 2nd sign-up is Tuesday, July 6th @ 6:00 pm at the Powell practice field (on North Main Street).

Wednesday, July 7th will be a mini-camp at the Powell practice field starting at 6:00 pm.

Regular practice will start on Monday, July 12th. All practices will start at 6:00 pm at the Powell.