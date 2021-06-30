NBX WaterShedsun
BVH March 2020
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
sales June-July
Weekly Specials
Driver Wanted
Briar Hill Health Update
January Start with us

NB Youth Football 2021 Info

“North Baltimore Youth Football 2021

This is for upcoming 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th graders.

Full Contact

$50 Team Fee

Mike Solly is the Head Coach (419-206-0367). They do most of their communication through Facebook.

The 2nd sign-up is Tuesday, July 6th @ 6:00 pm at the Powell practice field (on North Main Street).

Wednesday, July 7th  will be a mini-camp at the Powell practice field starting at 6:00 pm.

Regular practice will start on Monday, July 12th. All practices will start at 6:00 pm at the Powell.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website