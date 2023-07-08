NB Youth Football Mini-Camp This Week

(from Facebook) NB Youth Football –

For NB students in 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th grade for the 2023 football season.

Coach Mike Solly has announced that a 1 – day Mini Camp for Football will be held at NB’s Powell practice field (East Cherry St.) on Tuesday, July 11th from 6 pm-8 pm.

Regular practices will begin Monday, July 17th, 6 pm-8 pm. Practices will be Monday – Wednesday.

If anyone has any questions, do not hesitate to contact Coach Solly. Sign-ups will be accepted at the mini – camp on Tuesday

A tee shirt, shorts and tennis shoes will be needed for camp on Tuesday.

VERY IMPORTANT: Please send plenty of water for your player as well.