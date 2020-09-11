NB Youth Football TAG Day Tomorrow 9 to Noon

from Coach Mike Solly on Facebook:

Reminder about our TAG DAY tomorrow morning from 9:00 am-Noon.

Also, our game in Carey on Sunday is at the High School field, not the field that we have played on the past 2 years.

Carey has 120 tickets for us when we get there. So everyone please meet me in the parking lot before the game for your admittance tickets.

The game starts at 2:00. Please be there no later than 12:45 to get your tickets.

Masks are required and they will not be having concessions. Thanks again for your support!