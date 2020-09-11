NBX WaterShedsun
NB Youth Football TAG Day Tomorrow 9 to Noon

from Coach Mike Solly on Facebook:
 
Reminder about our TAG DAY tomorrow morning from 9:00 am-Noon.
 
Also, our game in Carey on Sunday is at the High School field, not the field that we have played on the past 2 years.
 
Carey has 120 tickets for us when we get there. So everyone please meet me in the parking lot before the game for your admittance tickets.
 
The game starts at 2:00. Please be there no later than 12:45 to get your tickets.
 
Masks are required and they will not be having concessions. Thanks again for your support!
 
 
North Baltimore Youth Football 2020
 
 
 

