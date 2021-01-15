NB YOUTH LEAGUE Organizing

NORTH BALTIMORE YOUTH LEAGUE

2021 SUMMER SEASON

PUBLIC MEETING

When: Monday, January 18, 2021

Where: American Legion Post 539 Hall

Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

This meeting will be held to elect new officers for our summer baseball/softball leagues.

Age group: 4-18 years old.

Most officer positions are vacant for the upcoming season.

These positions MUST be filled in order for the league to continue to operate.

If you are interested in holding a position or coaching, please attend this meeting.

If you are unable to attend, but are still interested please contact Heather Dewulf at 419-348-8746 or via Facebook Messenger.

Social distancing and all CDC guidelines will be followed.

REMINDER FACIAL COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED.

Heather Dewulf

NBYL Secretary