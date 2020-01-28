NB Youth League Registrations Start Jan. 29

2020 Registration Dates are as follows, and will be held at the NB Fire Department.

Wednesday, January 29th: 6-8pm

Thursday, January 30th: 6-8pm

Saturday, February 1st: 9am-1pm

Monday, February 3rd: 6-8pm

Saturday, February 15th: 11:30am-12:30PM

Registrations will not be accepted after February 16, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS!

$55.00 for Co-Ed T-Ball

$65 for Baseball & Softball

$10 discount per additional child

$40.00 fee if you choose not to work the concession stand, during the 2020 season.

Registration forms were delivered to Powell and the High School, posted on the leagues Facebook page, will be available at registration, or can be emailed.

OFFICERS for 2020:

Andy Allison-President

Michael Boyce-Vice President

Heather Dewulf-Secretary

Baley Thiel-Treasurer

Please follow NBYL on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2539568559502563/?multi_permalinks=2548791168580302¬if_id=1580232446915662¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic