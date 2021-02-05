NBX WaterShedsun
NB Youth League Sign-Up Saturday Time Change

 

We will be holding the last signup’s tomorrow from 8am-11am (this is a time change).

Location:

The Bridge Fellowship Hall
123 E Broadway (Parking Lot is behind the Post Office)

Deadline for registration is February 10th.

Registrations, copy of birth certificate, and payment can be mailed in:

NBYL
PO Box 150
NB, OH 45872

Please follow NBYL Facebook page to stay up to date, with our fundraiser that will start Monday!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2539568559502563       

 
Fundraiser will start Monday, February 6th and run through Friday, February 26th.
 
Pick up date will be Saturday, March 6th from 9am-9:30am at the softball field.
 
Payment is due at the time of order, checks need payable to NBTYL.
 
We will only be responsible to holding onto your items for a week. After that, it is a donation back to the league.
 
Let us know, if you have any questions.
 
Online ordering is available.
 
P.S. This stuff is amazing! (per Heather Dewulf)
 
 
 
UScore Fundraising
The North Baltimore Youth League (
NBYL-Summer Travel Ball
) is running their second
UScore Fundraising
Laundry Detergent Fundraiser and adding the Dish Pods this year! Contact Heather Dewulf (
Heather L. Busch
) or any player for purchasing information. uScore 5-gallon detergent is $45.00 and the dish pods are $40/bucket (200 ct.) The detergent is roughly 50% off retail. Both are made in the USA.
Visit our updated website at uscorefundraising.com
 

