NB Youth League Sign-Up Saturday Time Change

We will be holding the last signup’s tomorrow from 8am-11am (this is a time change).
Location:
The Bridge Fellowship Hall
123 E Broadway (Parking Lot is behind the Post Office)
Deadline for registration is February 10th.
Registrations, copy of birth certificate, and payment can be mailed in:
NBYL
PO Box 150
NB, OH 45872
Please follow NBYL Facebook page to stay up to date, with our fundraiser that will start Monday!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2539568559502563
Fundraiser will start Monday, February 6th and run through Friday, February 26th.
Pick up date will be Saturday, March 6th from 9am-9:30am at the softball field.
Payment is due at the time of order, checks need payable to NBTYL.
We will only be responsible to holding onto your items for a week. After that, it is a donation back to the league.
Let us know, if you have any questions.
Online ordering is available.
P.S. This stuff is amazing! (per Heather Dewulf)
The North Baltimore Youth League (
NBYL-Summer Travel Ball) is running their second
UScore FundraisingLaundry Detergent Fundraiser and adding the Dish Pods this year! Contact Heather Dewulf (
Heather L. Busch) or any player for purchasing information. uScore 5-gallon detergent is $45.00 and the dish pods are $40/bucket (200 ct.) The detergent is roughly 50% off retail. Both are made in the USA.
