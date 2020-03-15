NB Youth League Uniform Fittings This Week

With school being closed the next 3 weeks, the North Baltimore Youth League will be rearranging the uniform fitting dates. North Baltimore Eagles 2633 will be the new location, in the side room. We want the children to have access to a restroom, to be able to try jerseys on. They will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 17th: 5-6:30pm

Wednesday, March 18th: 5-6:30pm

Thursday, March 19th: 5-6:30pm

We will have a form for the parents to sign off on, to ensure the correct size is ordered. No fittings will be held past March 19th. The league has decided to continue on with our season, so we have to get uniforms ordered ASAP!

As new officers not everything was turned over to us. We will be collecting birth certificates for ALL players. Please bring a copy with you to uniform fittings. We will not have access to a printer and will need to have them by the beginning of the season. We appreciate your understanding and help with this.

As always, please contact an officer with any questions. Please feel free to share this post, to help us get the word out.