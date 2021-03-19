NB Youth Travel League, Inc. wants to Meet YOU

To the Community:

Public Meeting

We will have a public meeting, this Saturday, March 20th at 3pm at the NB American Legion. Members of the community can come out and meet the 2021 officers and hear what we have in store for the season.

BBQ-Pork Sandwich Dinner

Saturday, April 3rd from 4-5pm, we will be holding a drive-thru style BBQ Pork Sandwich Dinner. Pick up will be at the Girls Softball Field on Taylor Street. Meal’s are $5 and include, sandwich, side, chips, and cookie.



All proceeds go to NBYTL Inc. (North Baltimore Youth Travel League, Inc.)We will only have 100 tickets available. They can be purchased from an officer. (You can contact them on facebook or call Heather 419-348-8746)

Thank you,

Denny Latowski-President

Ryan Clark-Vice President

Heather Dewulf-Secretary

Baley Thiel-Treasurer

NBYTL,Inc.