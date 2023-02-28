NB Youth Travel League Needs Coaches, Assistants & Team Moms



Contact Dennis Latowski (989-339-7466) or Heather Busch with questions and concerns.

North Baltimore Youth Travel League is in desperate need of coaches, assistants, and team moms. Our numbers are high this year, we want the kids to have a successful year with of plenty of playing time. Please reach out to Dennis or Heather. We want to finalize everything this week. Please feel free to share.

The Regular Season and Tournaments are completed by July 4th.

The league travels Hancock County.

In need of the following:

T-Ball 1 coach Baseball – 10U minor league Assistant coach need 1 12U JR Pony we have 20 kids would like to split the team. To do this we need 1 head coach, 1 assistant coach, and 1 team manager.