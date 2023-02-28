NB Youth Travel League Needs Coaches, Assistants & Team Moms

Contact Dennis Latowski (989-339-7466) or Heather Busch with questions and concerns.
North Baltimore Youth Travel League is in desperate need of coaches, assistants, and team moms. Our numbers are high this year, we want the kids to have a successful year with of plenty of playing time. Please reach out to Dennis or Heather. We want to finalize everything this week. Please feel free to share.
The Regular Season and Tournaments are completed by July 4th.
The league travels Hancock County.
In need of the following:
T-Ball 1 coach
Baseball –
10U minor league Assistant coach need 1
12U JR Pony we have 20 kids would like to split the team. To do this we need 1 head coach, 1 assistant coach, and 1 team manager.
Parents – Rosters should be emailed out to Coaches by the end of the week.
Coaches, Assistant, and Team Manager meeting will be held Saturday, March 11th at North Baltimore Nutrition from 10am-noon. Team books and equipment will be handed out at that time.
We will also have dinner tickets and raffle tickets for the Yeti Cooler. Cash or check made payable to NBYTL. You won’t want to miss out.
Dinner is March 25th.
The only fundraiser the league is doing this year, will be the Little Caesar Pizza kits. No online ordering this year.