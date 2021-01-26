NB Youth Travel League Registration Begins Saturday

COVID-19 GUIDELINES ARE BEING IMPLEMENTED.

Mask will be required, social distancing enforcement being mandated and no more than 10 persons permitted within the hall at all times.

NBYL Player Reg Form Fillable 2021 <<< Click the link for a pdf of a fillable form to print out

OR

Print out the form below and fill it out to bring with you…

(forms will also be available at the event)

2021 North Baltimore Youth Travel League

Player Registration Dates

Where: The Bridge Fellowship Church Hall (123 E. Broadway) (Parking Lot Behind Post Office) >>> No more than 10 persons permitted within the hall at all times.

When: January 30th, 9am – 11am & February 6th, 10am – 12pm

Player Costs:

Co-Ed T-Ball — $55.00

Softball & Baseball — $65.00

($10.00 discount per additional child) (Additional $40.00 if you opt out of working one game in the concession stand)

Southwood League

Baseball – 8U, 10U, 12U, 15U

Softball – 8U

Co-Ed Tee Ball – Age 4 – 7 (T-Ball games will ALL be played in North Baltimore)

Hancock County Girls Fastpitch League

Softball – 10U, 12U, 14U, 18U

• Registration & fees due no later than Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

• NO REFUNDS AFTER FEBRUARY 10, 2021. NO EXCEPTIONS

• Registrations can be mailed to NBYL, PO Box 150, North Baltimore, OH 45872

• No registrations will be accepted after February 10, 2020.

• Registrations and fees that are mailed MUST be delivered to NBYL P.O. Box on or before February 10, 2020.

• There is a limited number of helmets for sale at $5 each. If you do not purchase a helmet from the league, parents will be responsible to provide their own for their child.

MAKE CHECKS PAYABLE TO: NBYL

• All players will need to provide a copy of their birth certificate regardless if they have played in the past.

Registration forms will be available at sign ups, on the NBYL Facebook page or you can contact an officer to have one emailed to you.

If you have any questions contact an officer listed below:

President: Dennis Latowski (989) 339-7466

Vice President: Ryan Clark (419) 348-1728

Secretary: Heather Dewulf (419) 348-8746

Treasurer: Baley Thiel (419) 494-9765