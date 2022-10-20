NBACC Celebrating Success with Ribbon Cutting…
“North Baltimore Memorial Tree Park”
Mayor Janet Goldner read the official proclamation and presented Aaron Boes with a certificate for his Eagle Scout Project.
A ribbon cutting was held at the new pergola constructed on East Broadway, at the NB Waste Water Treatment Plant, North Baltimore, Ohio.
Mayor Goldner along with members of the Village of North Baltimore Tree Commission, North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce, Aaron Boes and family were in attendance at the event.
Congratulations to Aaron Boes and Tropp 315 for another awesome Eagle Scout Project!
Please feel free to contact the Village of North Baltimore Administrative Offices 419-257-2394
for how to donate a tree to North Baltimore Memorial Tree Park.