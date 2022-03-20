NBACC Organizes & Lists Activities for 2022

The North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce NBACC has organized for 2022. Lisa Zeigler will be serving as the President for the chamber as well as the chamber Director.

Stephanie Walter is the Secretary with Ruth White, CPA, as the Treasurer.

The chamber is getting ready for the 43rd Good Ole Summertime (GOST) festival scheduled, as always, for the last Saturday in July (30th), 2022.

YOU (whether a chamber member or not) are invited to the next GOST planning meeting Monday, March 28, at 3:30 in Downtown NB in front of the NB Village Hall, to “walk the festival” area (weather permitting).

The NBACC has made some major upgrades to operations and working on projects that you will be hearing more about.

In addition, the chamber lists the following events and activities that have been scheduled so far for 2022.

Spring Golf Outing 05/06/2022

Good Ole Summertime Festival 07/30/2022

Fall Golf Outing 10/07/2022

Halloween Parade 10/29/2022

Santa Visit 12/07/2022

All dates and times are subject to change!

Please contact Leisa Zeigler @ 419-350-1406

or email: nbacc284@gmail.com…