NBACC Santa Visit 2021 at Virginia Theater

The North Baltimore Areas Chamber of Commerce (NBACC) held the Annual Santa Visit at the Virginia Theater in North Baltimore, Ohio, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2021. The event is usually the FIRST Wednesday evening in December (mark your calendar for 2022!).

from NBACC member Laura Vitt (North Baltimore Nutrician) FB (who also took some of the photos): What a great night it was in downtown North Baltimore! From seeing Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause, all the elf’s, The Grinch and the horse drawn carriage ride and of course Buddy the Elf! It was a perfect holiday event! Memorable for sure seeing all the smiles from the 170 children and their parents/grandparents too! It was a great evening to remember! Thank you NB Chamber of Commerce, NB Library, Briar Hill Health Campus, Shawn Benjamin, Virginia Theater, and the Boy Scouts!