December 29, 2021

NBACC Santa Visit 2021 at Virginia Theater

 

The North Baltimore Areas Chamber of Commerce (NBACC) held the Annual Santa Visit at the Virginia Theater in North Baltimore, Ohio, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2021. The event is usually the FIRST Wednesday evening in December (mark your calendar for 2022!).

from NBACC member Laura Vitt (North Baltimore Nutrician) FB (who also took some of the photos):  What a great night it was in downtown North Baltimore! From seeing Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause, all the elf’s, The Grinch and the horse drawn carriage ride and of course Buddy the Elf! It was a perfect holiday event! Memorable for sure seeing all the smiles from the 170 children and their parents/grandparents too! It was a great evening to remember! Thank you NB Chamber of Commerce, NB Library, Briar Hill Health Campus, Shawn Benjamin, Virginia Theater, and the Boy Scouts!

  • Merry Christmas!
  • Buddy giving the elves final instruction
  • Buddy tracked down the Grinch with NBPD hauling it away!
  • Telepathic technique by one of the elves – “Where’s Santa?”
  • Security has the situation in hand, with an elf spying the Jolly Red Guy!
  • Santa and Mrs. Claus finally arrive and get right to work!
  • The Clauses bid ado to a sleigh ride full of happiness!
  • Some of the NB Area Chamber of Commerce members on hand.
  • Laura with Buddy and the Clauses
  • A group shot of Santa and many of his helpers!
