NBAHS GOST 2021 Porch Display

“Notable People of North Baltimore”

Now you can learn more about North Baltimore history and enjoy the summer weather at the same time. The first of a series of rotating Porch Exhibits is now on display at the Historical Center.

Did you know that the famous comedian and actor Joe E. Brown once lived in North Baltimore? You can learn about Brown and six other notable people who were born or have lived in our town by visiting the Porch Exhibits.