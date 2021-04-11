NBX WaterShedsun
NBFD Raising Funds for Jaws of Life Resue Tools

North Baltimore Fire Department

Jaws of Life Rescue Tools

Chief Hunker Francisco posted on the NBFD FB page:

We have raised $18,000.00 with a goal of $35,000.00

We would like to thank the following sponsors for their donations:

TC Energy
American Legion Post 539
Eagles 2633
Mak and Ali’s Pizza
St. James UMC
Jean Dukes
Propane Inc.
Orion cancer care
Columbia Gas 
Ohio automotive supply
Amanda Plumb
Brian and Mary Plumb
Marathon Pipeline
Buckeye Partners
Henry Township Trustees
North Baltimore Custom Cuts
Smith-Crates Funeral Home

