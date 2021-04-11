NBFD Raising Funds for Jaws of Life Resue Tools

North Baltimore Fire Department



Jaws of Life Rescue Tools

Chief Hunker Francisco posted on the NBFD FB page:

We have raised $18,000.00 with a goal of $35,000.00

We would like to thank the following sponsors for their donations:

TC Energy

American Legion Post 539

Eagles 2633

Mak and Ali’s Pizza

St. James UMC

Jean Dukes

Propane Inc.

Orion cancer care

Columbia Gas

Ohio automotive supply

Amanda Plumb

Brian and Mary Plumb

Marathon Pipeline

Buckeye Partners

Henry Township Trustees

North Baltimore Custom Cuts

Smith-Crates Funeral Home