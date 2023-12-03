North Baltimore, Ohio

December 3, 2023

NBFD Toys For Tots 2023

 

The North Baltimore Volunteer Fire Department held its 13th Annual Toys for Tots at the Fire House on North Main Street. Boxes were also placed at Casey’s Sales & Service, Mid-Wood Hardware/Tire, and Dollar General (NB).

Lots of toys, kids’ bikes, and many generous cash donations were received from 9 am to noon. Drive-up donations were accepted. The toys and funds collected will provide gifts, for local families, who are struggling with finances, illnesses, and other challenges to provide gifts for children.

Many thanks to the NB are for their continued support of NBFD and their activities that give back, thanks to generous support by area citizens!

