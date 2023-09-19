NBHS 2023 Homecoming Court Introduced

Prince and Princess: Kindergarten Attendants:

Millicent Filby is the daughter of Brian and Angela Filby and the sister of Theodore. Millicent is in Mrs. Martorana’s class, and when she grows up, she wants to be a teacher or a dentist. Her favorite colors are purple and pink, and she enjoys reading, dancing, crafts, and hugging.

Colton Stewart is the son of Zach and Lauren Stewart and the brother of Adalynn and Maylee. He is in Mrs. Buchanan’s class, and when he grows up he wants to be a firefighter. His favorite color is blue, and he enjoys sports, fishing, and hunting.

Freshmen Attendants:

Rylee Keller is the daughter of Jaime and Marc Keller. She plays volleyball and softball here at NBHS and is also a student aide for Mr. Lamb. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Jonah Hagemyer is the son of Kristin and Joey Hagemyer. He is involved in golf, basketball, track, and esports at NBHS. In his free time, he loves spending time with family and friends. He also thanks God for being here.

Sophomore Attendants:

Cassidy Gerdeman is the daughter of Carrie and Pete Gerdeman. Cassidy is involved in cheerleading, band, pep band, and track. In her free time, she likes to hang out with family and friends. She also works at Tony’s Restaurant and Pub.

Brody Walter is the son of Jill Berry and Phillip Walter. He is a member of the football, baseball, and track teams here at NBHS. In his free time, he likes to play sports and hang out with friends.

Junior Attendants:

Morghan Nagel is the daughter of Shelly Nagel and Chris Nagel. Here at NBHS, she participates in volleyball, softball, Student Council, NHS, Paws for a Cause, and Publications. In her spare time, she loves to draw, workout, and hang out with friends and family.

Gavin Kleinmark is the son of Lynnette Dickerson and Jeremy Kleinmark. At NBHS, he participates in bowling and band.



Sara Casey is the daughter of Mary and Jim Casey. Sara stays active at NBHS, participating in golf, cheerleading, Student Council, Paws for a Cause, and NHS. She is also an active member of 4-H. Upon graduation, Sara plans to go to college in the dentistry field.

Owen Clark is the son of Mike and Molli Clark Owen is a member of the golf, basketball, and baseball teams. During the summer, he worked at the golf course. In his free time, he enjoys hanging out with friends and playing the PlayStation. Owen is currently undecided on his future plans but looking into either finance or software development.

Mackenna Ducat is the daughter of Krista Ducat. At NBHS, Mackenna is involved in marching band, baton, golf, basketball, track, Student Council, and the bowling team. She also is a student aid for the school secretary, Paula, and the middle school science teacher, Mrs. Matthes. In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with friends and family. Upon graduation, Mackenna plans to attend UT for respiratory therapy with a minor in health science.

Jesse Vanlerberg is the son of Jennifer and Brian Vanlerberg. He is a member of the cross country, track, quiz bowl, pep band, and jazz band. He is also active in Boy Scouts and a drum major. Upon graduation, Jesse plans to attend UT for either finance or business.

Alex Greeno is the daughter of Heather Bishop and Troy Greeno. Alex participates in softball, basketball, NHS, Paws for a Cause, and Student Council here at NBHS. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling to different places, trying new things, as well as going golfing with her dad and shopping with her mom. In the future, Alx plans to pursue a degree in dental hygiene.





Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg is the son of Abbi Beltz and Dustin Tackett. He is a member of the football, golf, and basketball teams. He also participates in Paws for a cause and NHS. In his free time, he likes to go fishing. After graduation, Rowan plans to go to college to study law.

Patience Helberg is the daughter of Shane Helberg and Crystal Helberg. At NBHS, she is a varsity cheerleader and member of student council. Upon graduation, Patience is currently undecided as to her future plans but interested in marketing and communications.

Andre Johnson is the son of Katie Bartchlett. Here at NBHS he participates in the football and basketball teams. He is also a student section leader. Andre is currently undecided about his future plans.

Karalyn Keegan is the daughter of Erin and Amy Keegan. At NBHS, Karalyn is involved in marching band, pep band, NHS, Student Council, Paws for a Cause, track, softball, and volleyball. She is also a drum major and one of the volleyball captains. Upon graduation, Karalyn plans to attend BGSU to pursue interior design.

Wyatt Baltz is the son of Ryan and Tina Baltz. He is a member of the football, golf, basketball, and baseball teams. He is also a member of Paws for a Cause and Vice President of Student Council. After graduation, Wyatt plans to attend the University of Cincinnati for a degree in finance.

2022 Queen and King:





Last year’s queen, Kaitlyn Kelley is the daughter of Kim and Tim Kelley. Kaitlyn is currently attending The University of Phoenix to get her bachelors in social work. In her free time, she likes to spend time with her family and her boyfriend, Brady.

The 2022 king, Brady Barlekamp, is the son of Traci and Anthony Leck. Upon graduation, he went into the workforce and is currently working at Whirlpool. In his free time, he likes to hang out with his friends, family, and girlfriend, Kaitlyn.