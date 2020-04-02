NBHS 50 Year Club Update

After talking with the committee, I need to inform everyone that the 50 Year Club will not be meeting this year on the first Saturday in June 2020, June 6th.



With the COVID19 virus, the President and Ohio Governor both mandating stay at home orders for the month of April, and Ohio predicting that it will peak mid May, this seems to be the right call. Considering the age of our members, I do not want anyone to take any health risks.



We have over 700 people on our roster, and that makes it an expensive project to do a mailing, so I’m asking all of you to pass the word. We will plan to reunite on June 5, 2021.

Kathy Eninger, Secretary