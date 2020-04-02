NBX WaterShedsun
Dec. 2019 new logo
T and J Jan 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Closed March 2020
Staff Photo Update March 2020
May 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials
January Start with us

NBHS 50 Year Club Update

After talking with the committee, I need  to inform everyone that the 50 Year Club will not be meeting this year on the first Saturday in June 2020, June 6th

With the COVID19 virus, the President and Ohio Governor both mandating stay at home orders for the month of April, and Ohio predicting that it will peak mid May, this seems to be the right call.  Considering the age of our members, I do not want anyone to take any health risks. 

We have over 700 people on our roster, and that makes it an expensive project to do a mailing, so I’m asking all of you to pass the word.  We will plan to reunite on June 5, 2021.

Kathy Eninger, Secretary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
February 2017
Route Driver PT NB
BVH March 2020
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
NBLS Website