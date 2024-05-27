NBHS Academic Awards Program 2024

37th Annual

North Baltimore Middle/High School

Academic Honors Program

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Tri-M Music Honor Society – Ms. Meyerson, Co-Advisor; Mr. Pack, Co-Advisor

National Junior Honor Society – Mrs. Matthes, Advisor

National Honor Society – Miss Rein, Advisor

Greg Conine Award – Mr. Davis, Athletic Director

High School Students who have earned and maintained a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 cumulative GPA through Three, Five and Seven Semesters:

7 Semesters 5 Semesters 3 Semesters Josh Fennell 4.0 Kenadi Lennard 4.0 Kyleigh Baltz 4.0 Sara Casey 4.0 Kaylee Sterling 4.0 Cassidy Gerdeman 4.0 Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg 4.0 Morghan Nagel 4.0 Meaghan Helbling 4.0 Alex Greeno 4.0 Macin Pettry 4.0 Daniel Hinkle 4.0 Jacob Trout 3.958 Everett Mowery 4.0 Hannah Hagemyer 4.0 Jesse Vanlerberg 3.943 Layla DeLancy 4.0 Riley Byrd 4.0 Joshua Clayton 3.941 Noah Palmer 4.0 Jersey Abrell 4.0 Owen Clark 3.939 Nevaeh Dewitt 3.921 Kaylee Allison 4.0 Hailey Moses 3.857 Kaleb Dyer 3.919 Aubrey Cotterman 4.0 Jada Mathias 3.846 Olivia Busch 3.889 Josselyn Paynter 4.0 Karalyn Keegan 3.829 Isaiah Boyce 3.886 Cooper Clark 4.0 Kyle Green 3.804 Makenna Meggitt 3.862 Thain Spangenberg 4.0 Colin Coykendall 3.800 MaKenzey Young 3.838 Brody Walter 4.0 Jaden Bateson 3.830 Gracelyn Hartman 4.0 Daisy Cano Perez 3.811 Lindsay Crouse 3.962 Maia Cannon 3.771 Jessica Trout 3.955 Michael Helbling 3.746 Maddison Dick 3.909 Robert Crampton 3.686 Emma Arnold 3.905 Alysha Redmond 3.608 Autumn Pettry 3.895 Dante Tellez 3.833 Noah Vanlerberg 3.826 Jayden Free 3.708 Andrew Meggitt 3.674 Damen Ardery 3.512

Tri-M Music Honor Society

The Tri-M Music Honor Society, a program of The National Association for Music Education exists to recognize young music students for their efforts and accomplishments in music on the basis of musicianship, scholarship, cooperation, leadership, and service to their school and community.

This organization’s high standards serve to challenge students to great effort and achievement and to encourage the pursuit of excellence.

Current Tri-M Members

Isaiah Boyce, Lindsay Crouse, Bobby Crampton, Nevaeh DeWitt, Mackenna Ducat-Stebleton, Joshua Fennell, Daniel Hinkle, Angelina Melendez, Macin Pettry, Jesse Vanlerberg



Honorary Members

Mrs. Paula Beaupry, Ms. Janet Goldner, Mr. Jeff Gregorsok, Mr. Bob Hoff, Mrs. Ginger Povenmire, Mr. Mark Povenmire

2024 Inductees

Katie Brumbaugh, Riley Byrd, Kaleb Dyer, Noah Palmer, Attlee Rowlinson, Jesse Whitacker,

Cecelia Zimmerman



Ms. Emily Meyerson, Advisor

Mr. Benjamin Pack, Advisor

National Junior Honor

Society

National Junior Honor Society is a nationwide

organization which recognizes those students in grades 7 and 8 who have exemplified the

characteristics of:

Scholarship Citizenship Leadership

Service Character

At North Baltimore Middle School, students who have at least a

3.5 cumulative grade point average are evaluated by their teachers in the areas of citizenship, leadership, service, and character.

Those students who achieve an average of 12 out of 16 are then invited to

membership in the National Junior Honor Society.

N.B.J.H.S. National Junior

Honor Society Members

Lacie Allison Olyvia Amburgey Peyton Coykendall

Rylee Fennell Jayce Ferdinandsen Brock Holloway

Blaze Kline Makayla Matthes Mia Ostrander

Adalynn Reynolds Madilyn Stufft Aiden Tatham

Evelyn Thompson Levi Vanlerberg Trynnity Wright

Jayme Zeigler

2024 Inductees

Avery Benedict Faith Harrison Laurison Hixson

Emeri Meggitt Konnor Mills Bentley Rader

Gavin Sesok Sienna Snyder Leah Trout

National Honor Society is a nationwide organization which recognizes those

students in grades 10, 11 and 12 who have exemplified the characteristics of:

Scholarship Leadership

Service Character

At North Baltimore High School, students who have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average are evaluated by their teachers, advisors, and coaches on a scale of 1 to 4 in the areas of

leadership, service, and character.

Those students who achieve an average score of 12 out of 16, including their cumulative grade point average, are then inducted into the National Honor Society.

N.B.H.S. National Honor Society Members

Isaiah Boyce Olivia Busch Sara Casey

Colin Coykendall Bobby Crampton Joshua Fennell

Alex Greeno Karalyn Keegan Kenadi Lennard

Makenna Meggitt Everett Mowery Morghan Nagel

Macin Pettry Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg Jesse Vanlerberg

MaKenzey Young

2024 Inductees

Jersey Abrell Kaylee Allison Kyleigh Baltz

Katie Brumbaugh Maia Cannon Aubrey Cotterman

Lindsay Crouse Nevaeh Dewitt Kaleb Dyer

Cassidy Gerdeman Hannah Hagemyer Gracelyn Hartman

Daniel Hinkle Noah Palmer Autumn Pettry

Kaylee Sterling Jessica Trout

2023-2024

3 of 3 Quarters Honor Roll Students

8th Grade

Lacie Allison Olyvia Amburgey David Bretz Peyton Coykendall

James Decker Trever Delacerda Rylee Fennell Jayce Ferdinandsen

Brock Holloway Blaze Kline Kale McDonald Mia Ostrander

7th Grade

Connor Pettry Treveyonte Phanthavong Adalynn Reynolds Madilyn Stufft

Aiden Tatham Khloe Teyner Evelyn Thompson Levi Vanlerberg

Garrett Williams Ryan Wright Jayme Zeigler

Greg Conine Award

Greg Conine, class of 1975, was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident on April 16, 1972. He was a true athlete and competitor, as well as a warm, compassionate young man. He touched many of the lives of not only his own classmates, but those in the classes above him with his kind words and friendly smile.

To honor Greg, one outstanding freshmen athlete is chosen every year by the entire coaching staff and administration. Specific criteria such as: coachability, leadership, sportsmanship, scholarship, ability, etc.

This award has been in existence since 1973.

This year’s recipient is Luke Long. Luke is a 3 sport athlete with a 3.75 GPA at NBHS participating in Football, Basketball and Baseball.