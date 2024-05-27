North Baltimore, Ohio

May 27, 2024 9:52 pm

NBHS Academic Awards Program 2024

 

37th  Annual

North Baltimore Middle/High School

Academic Honors Program

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Tri-M Music Honor Society – Ms. Meyerson, Co-Advisor; Mr. Pack, Co-Advisor

National Junior Honor Society – Mrs. Matthes, Advisor

National Honor Society – Miss Rein, Advisor

Greg Conine Award – Mr.  Davis, Athletic Director

High School Students who have earned and maintained a minimum  cumulative GPA of  3.5 cumulative GPA through Three, Five and Seven Semesters:

7 Semesters

 

 

5 Semesters           

 

 

3 Semesters

 

Josh Fennell

4.0

 

Kenadi Lennard

4.0

 

Kyleigh Baltz

4.0

Sara Casey

4.0

 

Kaylee Sterling

4.0

 

Cassidy Gerdeman

4.0

Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg

4.0

 

Morghan Nagel

4.0

 

Meaghan Helbling

4.0

Alex Greeno

4.0

 

Macin Pettry

4.0

 

Daniel Hinkle

4.0

Jacob Trout

3.958

 

Everett Mowery

4.0

 

Hannah Hagemyer

4.0

Jesse Vanlerberg

3.943

 

Layla DeLancy

4.0

 

Riley Byrd

4.0

Joshua Clayton

3.941

 

Noah Palmer

4.0

 

Jersey Abrell

4.0

Owen Clark

3.939

 

Nevaeh Dewitt

3.921

 

Kaylee Allison

4.0

Hailey Moses

3.857

 

Kaleb Dyer

3.919

 

Aubrey Cotterman

4.0

Jada Mathias

3.846

 

Olivia Busch

3.889

 

Josselyn Paynter

4.0

Karalyn Keegan

3.829

 

Isaiah Boyce

3.886

 

Cooper Clark

4.0

Kyle Green

3.804

 

Makenna Meggitt

3.862

 

Thain Spangenberg

4.0

Colin Coykendall

3.800

 

MaKenzey Young

3.838

 

Brody Walter

4.0

 

 

 

Jaden Bateson

3.830

 

Gracelyn Hartman

4.0

 

 

 

Daisy Cano Perez

3.811

 

Lindsay Crouse

3.962

 

 

 

Maia Cannon

3.771

 

Jessica Trout

3.955

 

 

 

Michael Helbling

3.746

 

Maddison Dick

3.909

 

 

 

Robert Crampton

3.686

 

Emma Arnold

3.905

 

 

 

Alysha Redmond

3.608

 

Autumn Pettry

3.895

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dante Tellez

3.833

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noah Vanlerberg

3.826

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jayden Free

3.708

 

 

 

 

 

 

Andrew Meggitt

3.674

 

 

 

 

 

 

Damen Ardery

3.512

 

Tri-M Music Honor Society

The Tri-M Music Honor Society, a program of The National Association for Music Education exists to recognize young music students for their efforts and accomplishments in music on the basis of musicianship, scholarship, cooperation, leadership, and service to their school and community.  

This organization’s high standards serve to challenge students to great effort and achievement and to encourage the pursuit of excellence. 

Current Tri-M Members

Isaiah Boyce, Lindsay Crouse, Bobby Crampton, Nevaeh DeWitt, Mackenna Ducat-Stebleton, Joshua Fennell, Daniel Hinkle, Angelina Melendez, Macin Pettry, Jesse Vanlerberg

Honorary Members

Mrs. Paula Beaupry,  Ms. Janet Goldner, Mr. Jeff Gregorsok, Mr. Bob Hoff, Mrs. Ginger Povenmire, Mr. Mark Povenmire

2024 Inductees

Katie Brumbaugh, Riley Byrd, Kaleb Dyer, Noah Palmer, Attlee Rowlinson, Jesse Whitacker,
Cecelia Zimmerman

Ms. Emily Meyerson, Advisor
Mr. Benjamin Pack, Advisor

 

National Junior Honor
Society

National Junior Honor Society is a nationwide
organization which recognizes those students in grades 7 and 8 who have exemplified the
characteristics of:

Scholarship Citizenship Leadership
Service Character

At North Baltimore Middle School, students who have at least a
3.5 cumulative grade point average are evaluated by their teachers in the areas of citizenship, leadership, service, and character.

Those students who achieve an average of 12 out of 16 are then invited to
membership in the National Junior Honor Society.

N.B.J.H.S. National Junior
Honor Society Members

Lacie Allison Olyvia Amburgey Peyton Coykendall
Rylee Fennell Jayce Ferdinandsen Brock Holloway
Blaze Kline Makayla Matthes Mia Ostrander
Adalynn Reynolds Madilyn Stufft Aiden Tatham
Evelyn Thompson Levi Vanlerberg Trynnity Wright
Jayme Zeigler

2024 Inductees

Avery Benedict Faith Harrison Laurison Hixson
Emeri Meggitt Konnor Mills Bentley Rader
Gavin Sesok Sienna Snyder Leah Trout

 

 

National Honor Society is a nationwide organization which recognizes those
students in grades 10, 11 and 12 who have exemplified the characteristics of:

Scholarship Leadership
Service Character

At North Baltimore High School, students who have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average are evaluated by their teachers, advisors, and coaches on a scale of 1 to 4 in the areas of
leadership, service, and character.
Those students who achieve an average score of 12 out of 16, including their cumulative grade point average, are then inducted into the National Honor Society.

N.B.H.S. National Honor Society Members

Isaiah Boyce Olivia Busch Sara Casey
Colin Coykendall Bobby Crampton Joshua Fennell
Alex Greeno Karalyn Keegan Kenadi Lennard
Makenna Meggitt Everett Mowery Morghan Nagel
Macin Pettry Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg Jesse Vanlerberg
MaKenzey Young

2024 Inductees

Jersey Abrell Kaylee Allison Kyleigh Baltz
Katie Brumbaugh Maia Cannon Aubrey Cotterman
Lindsay Crouse Nevaeh Dewitt Kaleb Dyer
Cassidy Gerdeman Hannah Hagemyer Gracelyn Hartman
Daniel Hinkle Noah Palmer Autumn Pettry
Kaylee Sterling Jessica Trout

 

 

2023-2024
3 of 3 Quarters Honor Roll Students

8th Grade

Lacie Allison Olyvia Amburgey David Bretz Peyton Coykendall
James Decker Trever Delacerda Rylee Fennell Jayce Ferdinandsen
Brock Holloway Blaze Kline Kale McDonald Mia Ostrander

7th Grade
Connor Pettry Treveyonte Phanthavong Adalynn Reynolds Madilyn Stufft
Aiden Tatham Khloe Teyner Evelyn Thompson Levi Vanlerberg
Garrett Williams Ryan Wright Jayme Zeigler

Greg Conine Award

Greg Conine, class of 1975, was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident on April 16, 1972. He was a true athlete and competitor, as well as a warm, compassionate young man. He touched many of the lives of not only his own classmates, but those in the classes above him with his kind words and friendly smile.

To honor Greg, one outstanding freshmen athlete is chosen every year by the entire coaching staff and administration. Specific criteria such as: coachability, leadership, sportsmanship, scholarship, ability, etc.

This award has been in existence since 1973.

This year’s recipient is Luke Long.  Luke is a 3 sport athlete with a 3.75 GPA at NBHS participating in Football, Basketball and Baseball.

