NBHS Academic Awards Program 2024

37th Annual
North Baltimore Middle/High School
Academic Honors Program
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Tri-M Music Honor Society – Ms. Meyerson, Co-Advisor; Mr. Pack, Co-Advisor
National Junior Honor Society – Mrs. Matthes, Advisor
National Honor Society – Miss Rein, Advisor
Greg Conine Award – Mr. Davis, Athletic Director
High School Students who have earned and maintained a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 cumulative GPA through Three, Five and Seven Semesters:
7 Semesters
5 Semesters
3 Semesters
Josh Fennell
4.0
Kenadi Lennard
4.0
Kyleigh Baltz
4.0
Sara Casey
4.0
Kaylee Sterling
4.0
Cassidy Gerdeman
4.0
Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg
4.0
Morghan Nagel
4.0
Meaghan Helbling
4.0
Alex Greeno
4.0
Macin Pettry
4.0
Daniel Hinkle
4.0
Jacob Trout
3.958
Everett Mowery
4.0
Hannah Hagemyer
4.0
Jesse Vanlerberg
3.943
Layla DeLancy
4.0
Riley Byrd
4.0
Joshua Clayton
3.941
Noah Palmer
4.0
Jersey Abrell
4.0
Owen Clark
3.939
Nevaeh Dewitt
3.921
Kaylee Allison
4.0
Hailey Moses
3.857
Kaleb Dyer
3.919
Aubrey Cotterman
4.0
Jada Mathias
3.846
Olivia Busch
3.889
Josselyn Paynter
4.0
Karalyn Keegan
3.829
Isaiah Boyce
3.886
Cooper Clark
4.0
Kyle Green
3.804
Makenna Meggitt
3.862
Thain Spangenberg
4.0
Colin Coykendall
3.800
MaKenzey Young
3.838
Brody Walter
4.0
Jaden Bateson
3.830
Gracelyn Hartman
4.0
Daisy Cano Perez
3.811
Lindsay Crouse
3.962
Maia Cannon
3.771
Jessica Trout
3.955
Michael Helbling
3.746
Maddison Dick
3.909
Robert Crampton
3.686
Emma Arnold
3.905
Alysha Redmond
3.608
Autumn Pettry
3.895
Dante Tellez
3.833
Noah Vanlerberg
3.826
Jayden Free
3.708
Andrew Meggitt
3.674
Damen Ardery
3.512
Tri-M Music Honor Society
The Tri-M Music Honor Society, a program of The National Association for Music Education exists to recognize young music students for their efforts and accomplishments in music on the basis of musicianship, scholarship, cooperation, leadership, and service to their school and community.
This organization’s high standards serve to challenge students to great effort and achievement and to encourage the pursuit of excellence.
Current Tri-M Members
Isaiah Boyce, Lindsay Crouse, Bobby Crampton, Nevaeh DeWitt, Mackenna Ducat-Stebleton, Joshua Fennell, Daniel Hinkle, Angelina Melendez, Macin Pettry, Jesse Vanlerberg
Honorary Members
Mrs. Paula Beaupry, Ms. Janet Goldner, Mr. Jeff Gregorsok, Mr. Bob Hoff, Mrs. Ginger Povenmire, Mr. Mark Povenmire
2024 Inductees
Katie Brumbaugh, Riley Byrd, Kaleb Dyer, Noah Palmer, Attlee Rowlinson, Jesse Whitacker,
Cecelia Zimmerman
Ms. Emily Meyerson, Advisor
Mr. Benjamin Pack, Advisor
National Junior Honor
Society
National Junior Honor Society is a nationwide
organization which recognizes those students in grades 7 and 8 who have exemplified the
characteristics of:
Scholarship Citizenship Leadership
Service Character
At North Baltimore Middle School, students who have at least a
3.5 cumulative grade point average are evaluated by their teachers in the areas of citizenship, leadership, service, and character.
Those students who achieve an average of 12 out of 16 are then invited to
membership in the National Junior Honor Society.
N.B.J.H.S. National Junior
Honor Society Members
Lacie Allison Olyvia Amburgey Peyton Coykendall
Rylee Fennell Jayce Ferdinandsen Brock Holloway
Blaze Kline Makayla Matthes Mia Ostrander
Adalynn Reynolds Madilyn Stufft Aiden Tatham
Evelyn Thompson Levi Vanlerberg Trynnity Wright
Jayme Zeigler
2024 Inductees
Avery Benedict Faith Harrison Laurison Hixson
Emeri Meggitt Konnor Mills Bentley Rader
Gavin Sesok Sienna Snyder Leah Trout
National Honor Society is a nationwide organization which recognizes those
students in grades 10, 11 and 12 who have exemplified the characteristics of:
Scholarship Leadership
Service Character
At North Baltimore High School, students who have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average are evaluated by their teachers, advisors, and coaches on a scale of 1 to 4 in the areas of
leadership, service, and character.
Those students who achieve an average score of 12 out of 16, including their cumulative grade point average, are then inducted into the National Honor Society.
N.B.H.S. National Honor Society Members
Isaiah Boyce Olivia Busch Sara Casey
Colin Coykendall Bobby Crampton Joshua Fennell
Alex Greeno Karalyn Keegan Kenadi Lennard
Makenna Meggitt Everett Mowery Morghan Nagel
Macin Pettry Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg Jesse Vanlerberg
MaKenzey Young
2024 Inductees
Jersey Abrell Kaylee Allison Kyleigh Baltz
Katie Brumbaugh Maia Cannon Aubrey Cotterman
Lindsay Crouse Nevaeh Dewitt Kaleb Dyer
Cassidy Gerdeman Hannah Hagemyer Gracelyn Hartman
Daniel Hinkle Noah Palmer Autumn Pettry
Kaylee Sterling Jessica Trout
2023-2024
3 of 3 Quarters Honor Roll Students
8th Grade
Lacie Allison Olyvia Amburgey David Bretz Peyton Coykendall
James Decker Trever Delacerda Rylee Fennell Jayce Ferdinandsen
Brock Holloway Blaze Kline Kale McDonald Mia Ostrander
7th Grade
Connor Pettry Treveyonte Phanthavong Adalynn Reynolds Madilyn Stufft
Aiden Tatham Khloe Teyner Evelyn Thompson Levi Vanlerberg
Garrett Williams Ryan Wright Jayme Zeigler
Greg Conine Award
Greg Conine, class of 1975, was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident on April 16, 1972. He was a true athlete and competitor, as well as a warm, compassionate young man. He touched many of the lives of not only his own classmates, but those in the classes above him with his kind words and friendly smile.
To honor Greg, one outstanding freshmen athlete is chosen every year by the entire coaching staff and administration. Specific criteria such as: coachability, leadership, sportsmanship, scholarship, ability, etc.
This award has been in existence since 1973.
This year’s recipient is Luke Long. Luke is a 3 sport athlete with a 3.75 GPA at NBHS participating in Football, Basketball and Baseball.