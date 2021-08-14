On Friday, July 30th, 2021 before the official opening of the annual Good Ole Summertime Festival, the North Baltimore High School Alumni Association hosted a dinner at the North Baltimore American Legion Post #539 for 140 friends and former graduates, and welcomed the Class of 2021 graduates to the group.

Former NB teachers attending included Greg and Karen Hanson, Don and Lynette Lang, Carol Reed Tarney, Charlie Thompson, and recently retired Voni Detamore. Present NB teachers attending included Brigitte Clifton and Makayla Rein. NB Local Schools Superintendent Ryan Delaney was also in attendance.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of $750 scholarships to three graduates from the Class of 2021. Meghan Thompson and Hannah Swartz were present to receive their gifts. The third recipient Mikayla Buchanan was unable to attend. The 2020 recipients, Maddie Gerdeman and Abbi North were also acknowledged since there was no celebration last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but were not in attendance.

A buffet dinner was served by Kathy’s Korner of Arcadia, Ohio.

It was announced that the former 50 Year Club had folded and graciously donated their treasury balance to the NBHS Alumni Association, who added it to the Scholarship Fund.

The guests arrived from Texas, California, New York, Florida, and many places far and near. Next years celebration is scheduled for July 29, 2022.