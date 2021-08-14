NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
BVH March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
3 panel GIF
March 2020

NBHS Alumni Association Awards Scholarships at Dinner

On Friday, July 30th, 2021 before the official opening of the annual Good Ole Summertime Festival, the North Baltimore High School Alumni Association hosted a dinner at the North Baltimore American Legion Post #539 for 140 friends and former graduates, and  welcomed the Class of 2021 graduates to the group.

Former NB teachers attending included Greg and Karen Hanson, Don and Lynette Lang, Carol Reed Tarney, Charlie Thompson, and recently retired Voni Detamore. Present NB teachers attending included Brigitte Clifton and Makayla Rein. NB Local Schools Superintendent Ryan Delaney was also in attendance. 

Sally Halstead (in green blouse) is applauded for being the oldest NBHS graduate at the event. She graduated in 1949 which was 72 years ago!!

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of $750 scholarships to three graduates from the Class of 2021. Meghan Thompson and Hannah Swartz were present to receive their gifts. The third recipient Mikayla Buchanan was unable to attend. The 2020 recipients, Maddie Gerdeman and Abbi North were also acknowledged since there was no celebration last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but were not in attendance.

Hannah Swartz, left, is attending The Ohio State University. Meghan Thompson, right, is attending the University of Kentucky. Mikayla Buchanan, the third recipient is attending the University of Findlay. All three are pursuing careers in the medical/health care fields.

A buffet dinner was served by Kathy’s Korner of Arcadia, Ohio. 

It was announced that the former 50 Year Club had folded and graciously donated their treasury balance to the NBHS Alumni Association, who added it to the Scholarship Fund. 

The guests arrived from Texas, California, New York, Florida, and many places far and near. Next years celebration is scheduled for July 29, 2022.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website