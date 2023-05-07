NBHS “Alumni Weekend” 2023 Information

Alumni 2023 letter May 7 JP

May, 2023

Dear Classmate:

The North Baltimore Alumni Banquet has been scheduled for Friday, July 28, 2023 at the NB American Legion Hall, 539 American Legion Drive. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the buffet will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Following the buffet, classes and teachers will be recognized. This year the honored classes will be 2023, 2018, 2013, 2008, 2003, 1998, 1993, 1988, 1983, 1978, 1973, 1968. Other classes with a large attendance will also be recognized, and those who have been out of school 60 years or more. Present and former teachers are invited, as well as anyone who has ever attended NBLS.

For only $29 per person, you can enjoy reminiscing with former classmates and friends. The deadline for reservations is July 17, 2023 . Reservations after this date will be $35, but you might run the risk of not getting a reservation as there is a limited amount of seating! Once this limit is reached, we will not take any last minute reservations . Checks should be made payable to the North Baltimore Alumni Association and mailed to P. O. Box 204, North Baltimore, OH 45872.

We also will be awarding the North Baltimore Alumni Association scholarships. The winners will be attending to accept their $750 awards. If you would like to make a scholarship fund contribution, please make checks payable to the NB Alumni Association.

A 2-person Scramble Golf Outing will be held on July 29, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. This will be a shotgun start to raise money for the NB Alumni Association Scholarship fund. LOTS OF CASH PRIZES!! The cost to play is $120 per team (green fees, cart, Mulligans and Tiger Advantage included) must be PREPAID to sign up. Go to www.thenbxpress.com for more information. If you are interested in sponsoring a hole ($25), please call or email one of the persons listed below or mail your check to the North Baltimore Alumni Association.

Please fill out the bottom of this form and return with your payment. Please include your e-mail address if you have one.

Sincerely,

Jeff (’73) & Sue (Benedict ’75) Miklovic – (419) 957-2879

Jeremy Sharninghouse (’96) – (419) 348-0936

Don (‘75) and Tami (Bibler ’79) Thomas – (419) 257-2474

Suzanne Bucher (‘ __ )

E-mail: [email protected]

___ YES I WILL ATTEND ____ No I am NOT able to attend ___ I would like to DONATE to the Alumni Fund (check enclosed made out: “NBHS Alumni Scholarship Fund”

Name ______________________________________ Maiden name _________________________________

Address _________________________________________________________________________________

Graduation Year ________ E-mail ___________________________________ Phone __________________

Spouse/Guest’s Name (grad year and maiden if applicable) ________________________________________

GOST may be no more, BUT – NBHS ALUMNI Dinner and Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Outing Continue –

The last Friday (dinner at the Legion) and Saturday Golf in the morning at Birch Run in July, 2023!

More info to come…

Alumni Golf 2023 May 6

NORTH BALTIMORE HIGH SCHOOL

ALUMNI SCHOLARSHIP

GOLF OUTING

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Cash Prizes – FOOD & Beverages! – 50/50 and more!

2-Person Scramble – 8 am Shot Gun Start

Birch Run Golf Club

North Baltimore, Ohio

The course is NOT taking sign-ups or registrations.

PLEASE REGISTER Online!

Included with the $120

2 – Person Entry Fee, Green fees, and one cart for the team.

Coffee and drinks, doughnuts, snacks, grilled lunch, team goody bag

Cash Prize Purse for 3 Places in THREE Divisions*

1st – $200 / 2nd – $150 / 3rd – 100

Divisions: Open, Mixed Couple, NBHS Alumni (both attended NB)

At least one Cash Prize, Skill or Luck Contest on every hole!

Four TOTAL Mulligans -ie. 2 each, or 1 and 3, or all 4 for the same player.

(There are not 2 shots for a mulligan – one player one shot)

Tiger Tee Advantage one hole on each side (7 & 18) will have “Tiger” Tees (Men & Ladies) for

your team to take advantage…

All Team REGISTRATION FEES MUST be PAID in ADVANCE – On-line or by Mail (deadline July 15th)!

Scan the QR Code to go to the REGISTRATION Site