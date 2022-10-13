NBHS Announces “Students of the Month”

September: Jordan Coup

The North Baltimore staff selected Jordan Coup to be student of the month for September. Jordan is a strong student, maintaining a 3.4 GPA in his high school coursework. Jordan is active athletically as well. He is a four-year runner on the cross country and track teams. Jordan is a well-rounded student who is a squad leader in the band and a member of the quiz bowl team. Additionally, Jordan is an avid writer who hopes one day to have his work published.

Jordan is also very active in the community. He is a member of the boy scouts, attended Buckeye Boys State, and is a part of Paws for a Cause (our district’s community service organization).

While working with Jordan, the staff finds him to be attentive, positive, and polite with a wonderful sense of humor. Due to his attitude, character, and involvement the staff of North Baltimore have selected Jordan to receive this honor.

After high school, Jordan plans to enroll at Wright State University and major in Biomedical Engineering. Congratulations, Jordan!

October: Kylie Grilliot



When asked why Kylie Grilliot was selected as North Baltimore’s Student of the Month for October, here are some of the responses the staff gave: Kylie is one of the kindest, most genuine humans I’ve ever met. She’s the same around everyone she knows, but is able to share her opinion with a tactfulness often unknown at her age. She is extremely intelligent but humble at the same time, and I don’t think she understands how intelligent she truly is. She is a strong writer, speaker, and her singing voice is honestly one of the best I’ve heard in my life. She is a true joy to have in the classroom. -Mrs. Waldvogel

Kylie has a creative, artistic spirit that she brings to class everyday! -Mr. Archer

Kylie is an absolute joy to be around. She has the best sense of humor and brightens any room that she walks into! – Mr. Kipplen

Kylie has a pleasant personality and when I see her in the mornings, she always makes me smile. She has amazing personal integrity and repeatedly earns high praise from staff members. Student of the month is well deserved! -Mr. Kiser

After high school, Kylie plans to pursue a career in childcare.