NBHS Annual Improv/Variety Show Saturday, Nov. 12

The North Baltimore Drama Club is pleased to invite you to the annual Improv/Variety Show Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm in the High School Auditeria.

The performance will feature prepared acts including singing, dancing, and twirling along with hilarious improv games that will have you laughing all the way home.

General admission tickets are on sale in the high school office during the school day and at the door for $8. Doors will open Saturday evening at 7pm.

Improv Cast:

Isaiah Boyce, Maiah Cannon, Owen Johnson, Ariana Melendez, Hailey Moses, Noah Palmer, Cara Phillips, Leah Rader, Adalynn Reynolds

Variety Show Cast:

Jenniya Bennett, Alivia DeLancKylie Grilliot, Makayla Matthes, Cara Phillips, Skye Shafer, Madilyn Stufft, Leah Trout,