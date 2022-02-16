North Baltimore, Ohio

February 16, 2022 3:37 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBHS Assembling List of Graduates with Military Service

 

Are you or a family member a North Baltimore Graduate and a Veteran?

We are assembling a list of North Baltimore Graduates who went on to serve in the military. We need the Graduates Name, including maiden name, year that they graduated from NBHS, branch of service, along with the dates they served. If the veteran happened to not have graduated because they enlisted before graduation, we are including those persons as well.

This information is being collected with the hopes of creating a memorial here at the Middle/High School.

Please email this information to pbeaupry@nbls.org

