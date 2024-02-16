NBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Three For 2024

The North Baltimore Athletic Hall of Fame (HOF) recently inducted three new members who had positive impacts on athletics and the youth of NB over many years!

Gregg Glamm – Cross Country Coach

Gregg Glamm is being inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as coach of the high school and junior high school cross country teams. Glamm coached for 14 years from 1993 when he restarted the cross country program until 2006 when he turned over the coaching duties to current coach Bradlee Rowlinson. During his tenure he coached 26 MAL All Conference award winners and 19 regional qualifiers.

A parent noted on his nomination letter – Coach Glamm touched the lives of many student athletes during his time as coach. I, having two children of my own who were fortunate enough to have Coach Glamm for six years each as their cross country coach. I was able to witness first hand during those years how he worked with his athletes. Under his leadership our student athletes gained a lot more than the skills to perform as runners. Coach Glamm instilled sportsmanship, hard work, teamwork and leadership skills that I have seen follow so many of them into their adult lives.

Coach Glamm would like to thank his assistant coaches who helped develop the cross country program. They include Ben Gerdeman, Ted Nelson, Becky Coppock, Denise Green, and Bradlee Rowlinson.

Jim “JD” Dennis (1942 – 1998) – NB Schools Coach – Teacher

Jim Dennis started his teaching and coaching careers at North Baltimore High School in the fall of 1965 where he taught High School English and moved his way up the coaching ladder as Boys Junior High Basketball coach, to Boys Reserve and Freshman Basketball Coach, to Boys Varsity Baseball and Basketball. Coach Dennis continued as Basketball Coach until 1996 completing a thirty–year career in North Baltimore. In the 1989-90 season, he recorded his 100th victory as the Tigers beat Old Fort High School. He was honored that same year as District Seven and MAL Coach of the Year. He was highly regarded by area sports writers and fellow coaches. Coach Dennis was known for expressing his appreciation to the fans and supporters of the sports programs and would regularly thank them individually and collectively for their attendance.

Coach Dennis had a natural proclivity to express himself in ways being easy to understand and respected by those who knew him. Coach Dennis was widely known for his ability to make his players think on their own, ultimately creating not only better athletes, but better overall individuals. Coach Dennis left a legacy among those he taught and coached in encouraging those to strive for excellence and confidence in all they attempted on and off the court, which is why we are so proud to honor Mr. Jim Dennis today.

Scott Ferguson – “Fotos by Ferg” – Photographer NB & NBHS Athletics

We will find our final inductee as we always have on the sideline behind the camera giving his time and talents to our school and community. Scott Ferguson is being honored tonight as he joins the esteemed members of the Hall of Fame. He grew up in North Baltimore, later moving to Deshler and graduating from Patrick Henry High School in 1982. In 1992, he married Angie, and two years later, they settled back in North Baltimore to raise their family.

Scott’s professional journey led him to success at Cast Metals Foundry, where he eventually became President before retiring in 2022. Beyond his career, Scott’s love for photography began with capturing family moments and evolved into a commitment to documenting the spirit of his community.

Scott became deeply involved in the North Baltimore school community, dedicating his time to capturing moments for athletes, students, and their families. . Even in retirement, he continues to mentor young photographers and explore new techniques.

His photography extends beyond school events, encompassing everything from senior portraits to weddings and nature photography, particularly focusing on eagles in flight.

Scott’s impact on the community goes beyond his lens, as he has woven the fabric of our stories and left an indelible mark on our hearts.

