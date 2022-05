The North Baltimore Bands will present their 2022 Spring Concert: A Lesson in American History on Monday, May 9 at 7 pm in the High School Auditoria.

This performance will feature the 5th, 6th, 7th, and high school bands and will conclude with a combined piece.

Both band members and audience members are encouraged to wear patriotic, but non-political, attire.

The concert is free and open to the public and will also be live-streamed on the Facebook page.