NBHS Baseball: One W, One L

The Tigers split their first two games of the season. They lost to Bluffton, and beat Woodmore.

NB-2

Bluffton- 14

LP-NB Soltis

5 Tigers had 1B

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NB 0 0 2 0 0 – – 2 5 6 Bluffton 2 7 5 0 0 – – 14 16 2

NB-8

Woodmore-5

WP-Smith NB 10Ks 7IP

LP-Murphy Woodmore

Top Hitters-NB

Soltis- 2- 1B (2 RBI )

Tackett-2- 1B (1 RBI)

Top Hitters-WM

Tucker-1- 1B

Hahn-1- 1B

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NB 0 3 0 0 2 0 3 8 11 2 Woodmore 0 2 0 1 0 0 2 5 5 2

RECORD-NB: 1-1