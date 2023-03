NBHS Baseball Schedule 2023

Join the North Baltimore High School Tigers for an exciting year of baseball!

Varsity Baseball Date Opponent Location Time 3/20 Temple Christian (scr) Home 5:00 3/23 Emanuel Christian (scr) Away 5:00 3/25 Elmwood Home 1:00 3/27 Bluffton Away 5:00 3/28 Woodmore Away 5:00 3/30 Gibsonburg Home 5:00 4/1 Cardinal Stritch Home 11:00 4/3 Pandora-Gilboa Home 5:00 4/5 Riverdale Away 5:00 4/6 Patrick Henry Away 5:00 4/12 Vanlue Away 5:00 4/13 Miller City Away 5:00 4/15 Ayersville Tournament Away 10:00 4/17 Arlington Home 5:00 4/19 Cory-Rawson Away 5:00 4/22 Continental Away 11:00 4/24 Liberty-Benton Home 5:00 4/26 McComb Away 5:00 4/27 Hardin-Northern Home 5:00 4/29 Waite Home 11:00 5/1 Arcadia Home 5:00 5/2 Fostoria Away 5:00 5/9 Northwood Home 5:00 5/10 Van Buren Home 5:00 5/11 Ridgedale Home 5:00