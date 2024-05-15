NBHS Baseball Tourney vs. Vanlue

High School Varsity Baseball Results
by Randy Boyer & Suzanne Bucher
OHSSA Northwest 2 – Sectionals
Vanlue @ North Baltimore – 5/14/2024
ZANDER FERDINANDSEN THROWS A NO-HITTER
IN TIGERS 1ST TOURNAMENT GAME
|R
|H
|E
|Vanlue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|NB
|2
|1
|5
|4
|12
|5
|0
Zander Ferdinandsen got his 1st high school win, and did it in fashion by throwing a 5-
inning NO HITTER as the Tigers beat the Wildcats to advance in the OHSAA
tournament Thursday against #1 seed Riverdale.
1st inning – Drew Meggitt singled, and Jack Clark grounded out, each scoring 1 run.
2nd inning – Luke Long extended the Tigers lead to 3-0.
3rd inning – Tigers scored 5 runs on 3 hits. Colin Coykendall was struck by a pitch,
driving in a run, Ferdinandsen drew a walk, scoring 1 run, Long singled scoring 2 runs,
and Braiden Solly singled scoring 1 run.
4th inning – Tigers scored 4 runs.
WP – Ferdinandsen (NB) – 5IP, 0 Hits, 14K
LP – Wailen (Vanlue)
Top Hitters
NB
Luke Long 2-1B, 3RBI
Drew Meggitt 2-1B, 1RBI
Overall Record 9-12
NWCC Record 6-3
Upcoming Games
Thur 5/16 @ Riverdale, 5:00 (Tournament Game 2)
Tournament Bracket Link:
https://officials.myohsaa.org/Admin/Bracket/PublicBracket?TournamentId=3483