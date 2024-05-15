NBHS Baseball Tourney vs. Vanlue

High School Varsity Baseball Results

by Randy Boyer & Suzanne Bucher



OHSSA Northwest 2 – Sectionals

Vanlue @ North Baltimore – 5/14/2024

ZANDER FERDINANDSEN THROWS A NO-HITTER

IN TIGERS 1ST TOURNAMENT GAME

R H E Vanlue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 NB 2 1 5 4 12 5 0



Zander Ferdinandsen got his 1st high school win, and did it in fashion by throwing a 5-

inning NO HITTER as the Tigers beat the Wildcats to advance in the OHSAA

tournament Thursday against #1 seed Riverdale.

1st inning – Drew Meggitt singled, and Jack Clark grounded out, each scoring 1 run.

2nd inning – Luke Long extended the Tigers lead to 3-0.

3rd inning – Tigers scored 5 runs on 3 hits. Colin Coykendall was struck by a pitch,

driving in a run, Ferdinandsen drew a walk, scoring 1 run, Long singled scoring 2 runs,

and Braiden Solly singled scoring 1 run.

4th inning – Tigers scored 4 runs.

WP – Ferdinandsen (NB) – 5IP, 0 Hits, 14K

LP – Wailen (Vanlue)

Top Hitters

NB

Luke Long 2-1B, 3RBI

Drew Meggitt 2-1B, 1RBI

Overall Record 9-12

NWCC Record 6-3

Upcoming Games

Thur 5/16 @ Riverdale, 5:00 (Tournament Game 2)



Tournament Bracket Link:

https://officials.myohsaa.org/Admin/Bracket/PublicBracket?TournamentId=3483