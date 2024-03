High School Varsity Baseball Results, by Randy Boyer

Woodmore @ North Baltimore – 3/26/2024

R H E

Woodmore 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 6 5 3

North Baltimore 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 3 2

WP – Seeger (WM) 7IP, 10K, 2ER

LP – Soltis (NB) 3-1/3IP, 4K, 3ER

NB battled Woodmore and the wind Tuesday losing their home opener game of the season. Wyatt Baltz led the Tigers with a 1B, sac fly and a run scored.

Varsity Overall Record 0-1