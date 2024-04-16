NBHS Baseball Wins vs Perry (Lima) 4/15/24

High School Varsity Baseball Results

by Randy Boyer

(Photo Gallery coming “soon” in a separate post!)



Lima Perry @ North Baltimore – 4/15/2024



NB scored 7 times in the 1st inning and that is all Luke Long needed. Luke proceeded to toss a 5-inning no-hitter against Perry.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Lima Perry 0 0 0 0 0 – – 0 0 0

N Baltimore 7 0 11 1 0 – – 18 9 0



WP – Long (NB) 5IP, 5K, 2BB, 0H, 0ER

LP – Evens (LP)



Top Hitters



NB

Baltz – 1B, 2RBI

Ferdandsen – 2-1B, 1RBI

Jack Clark – 2B, 4RBI

Soltis – 2-1B, 1RBI

Cooper Clark – 2-1B, 1RBI



Overall Record 4-7

NWCC Record 3-1