North Baltimore, Ohio

April 16, 2024 11:20 am

Ol’ Jenny

NBHS Baseball Wins vs Perry (Lima) 4/15/24

High School Varsity Baseball Results
by Randy Boyer

Luke tosses 5-inning no-hitter…

(Photo Gallery coming “soon” in a separate post!)

Lima Perry @ North Baltimore – 4/15/2024

NB scored 7 times in the 1st inning and that is all Luke Long needed. Luke proceeded to toss a 5-inning no-hitter against Perry.

                           1 2 3  4  5 6 7   R H E
Lima Perry          0 0  0   0 0 – –    0 0 0
N Baltimore        7 0 11 1 0  – – 18 9 0

WP – Long (NB) 5IP, 5K, 2BB, 0H, 0ER
LP – Evens (LP)

Top Hitters

NB
Baltz – 1B, 2RBI
Ferdandsen – 2-1B, 1RBI
Jack Clark – 2B, 4RBI
Soltis – 2-1B, 1RBI
Cooper Clark – 2-1B, 1RBI

Overall Record 4-7
NWCC Record 3-1

Ol’ Jenny

