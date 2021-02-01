NBX WaterShedsun
May 2019
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Oct. 2018 Update
Weekly Specials
March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
January Start with us
BVH March 2020
Logo

NBHS Basketball

North Baltimore @ Ada – 1/26/21, by Suzanne Bucher

VARSITY BOYS

Ada 11-16-17-19—63

North Baltimore 6-8-19-18—51

————————–

Mitch Clark – 28

Johnny Hagemyer – 16

Zach Weinandy – 4

Gunner Kepling – 2

Caden Phillips – 1

 

2-PT FGM-A:  13-28 (46%)

3-PT FGM-A:  2-10 (20%)

FTM-A:  19-22 (86%)

Rebounds: NB 21, ADA 24

Rebounds Leader: Clark 7

Turnovers: NB 15, ADA 14
**************************************************************************************************************************

Van Buren @ North Baltimore – 1/29/21, by Suzanne Bucher

VARSITY BOYS

North Baltimore 15-10-14-17—56

Van Buren 8-7-11-11—37

—————————

Mitch Clark – 18

Johnny Hagemyer – 14

Gunner Kepling – 9

Caden Phillips – 7

Isaiah Boyd – 4

Zach Weinandy – 2

Brock Baltz – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A:  20-26 (77%)

3-PT FGM-A:  4-14 (29%)

FTM-A:  4-8 (50%)

Rebounds: NB 25, VB 26

Rebounds Leader: Phillips 6

Steals Leader: Weinandy 2

Assists Leader: Phillips 6

Turnovers: NB 9, VB 9

Varsity Overall Record 3-15, BVC Record 2-5

 

JV BOYS

Van Buren – 33

N Baltimore – 15

—————

Jeremiah Suman – 6

Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg – 1

Andre Johnson – 3

Kaleb Kelley – 2

Wyatt Baltz – 3

 

JV Overall Record 0-17, BVC Record 0-6

 

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Fri 2/5 @ Vanlue, 6pm

Fri 2/12 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm

Thur 2/18 @ Leipsic, 6pm

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website