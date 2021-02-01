NBHS Basketball

North Baltimore @ Ada – 1/26/21, by Suzanne Bucher
VARSITY BOYS
Ada 11-16-17-19—63
North Baltimore 6-8-19-18—51
————————–
Mitch Clark – 28
Johnny Hagemyer – 16
Zach Weinandy – 4
Gunner Kepling – 2
Caden Phillips – 1
2-PT FGM-A: 13-28 (46%)
3-PT FGM-A: 2-10 (20%)
FTM-A: 19-22 (86%)
Rebounds: NB 21, ADA 24
Rebounds Leader: Clark 7
Turnovers: NB 15, ADA 14
**************************************************************************************************************************
Van Buren @ North Baltimore – 1/29/21, by Suzanne Bucher
VARSITY BOYS
North Baltimore 15-10-14-17—56
Van Buren 8-7-11-11—37
—————————
Mitch Clark – 18
Johnny Hagemyer – 14
Gunner Kepling – 9
Caden Phillips – 7
Isaiah Boyd – 4
Zach Weinandy – 2
Brock Baltz – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 20-26 (77%)
3-PT FGM-A: 4-14 (29%)
FTM-A: 4-8 (50%)
Rebounds: NB 25, VB 26
Rebounds Leader: Phillips 6
Steals Leader: Weinandy 2
Assists Leader: Phillips 6
Turnovers: NB 9, VB 9
Varsity Overall Record 3-15, BVC Record 2-5
JV BOYS
Van Buren – 33
N Baltimore – 15
—————
Jeremiah Suman – 6
Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg – 1
Andre Johnson – 3
Kaleb Kelley – 2
Wyatt Baltz – 3
JV Overall Record 0-17, BVC Record 0-6
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Fri 2/5 @ Vanlue, 6pm
Fri 2/12 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm
Thur 2/18 @ Leipsic, 6pm