North Baltimore, Ohio

February 28, 2024 5:46 am

NBHS Blood Drive March 11 in The Jungle

 

The North Baltimore High School Student Council is running a blood drive on Monday, March 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the high school gym (The Jungle).
 
This is open to all students, staff, and community members above the age of 16 who meet the weight and height requirements.
 
If you are interested in donating this day, please either call the high school office at 419.257.3464 or email [email protected]
 
If we receive 30 donors, our district will be eligible for a scholarship from the Red Cross! We hope you’ll consider joining us that day to donate blood and save lives! 

