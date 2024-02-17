North Baltimore, Ohio

February 17, 2024 7:34 pm

NBHS Bowlers Compete at Sectional Tournament

The North Baltimore High School Boys Bowling Team competed in Division II Sectional Tournament on February 15, 2024, at Bowlero Lanes in Fostoria.

The team finished 6th , with a team total of 2310, and will not advance to Districts.

One individual from NB, Braiden Solly, will be advancing to Districts next Friday, February 23, 2024, again at Bowlero Lanes in Fostoria. Braiden bowled a 562 series, and one single game of 236, placing 7th individually out of 69 bowlers. Congrats Braiden and good luck!

