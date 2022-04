Bowling Coach Tim Solly presented the bowling team awards.

Isaiah Boyce received the award for Most Improved. Logan Keller received the Anchor Award.

NBHS Bowling Team 2022 (3 not pictured)- Logan Keller (sr), Jaydon Hill (jr), Brea Kreais (jr), Macin Pettry (fr), Gavin Kleinmark (fr), Isaiah Boyce (fr), and Braiden Solly (fr)

Bowling Awards: