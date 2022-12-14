NBHS Boys Basketball Game Recap

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
Hardin Northern @ North Baltimore – 12/10/22
Varsity Boys
Hardin Northern 9-26-18-10—63
North Baltimore 8-12-8-9–37
Owen Clark – 22
Wyatt Baltz – 9
Rowan Spangenberg – 4
Steffan – 2
Varsity Overall Record 1-5, BVC Record 0-2
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Fri 12/16 Van Buren (home), 6pm
Tue 12/20 @ Hilltop, 6pm
Thur 12/22 Seneca East (home), 6pm (mini cheer)
Fri 1/6 @ Vanlue, 6pm
Fri 1/13 Arlington (home), 6pm
Tue 1/17 Holgate (home), 6pm
Fri 1/20 @ Cory-Rawson, 6pm
Sat 1/21 @ Delta, 6pm
Fri 1/27 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm (floor show)
Sat 1/28 @ Ada, 8pm
Tue 1/31 Jones Leadership (home), 6pm (drill team)
Fri 2/3 @ McComb, 6pm
Tue 2/7 Calvary Christian (home), 5pm
Fri 2/10 Arcadia (home), 6pm
Tue 2/14 @ Gibsonburg, 5:30pm
Fri 2/17 @ Temple Christian, 6pm