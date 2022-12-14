North Baltimore, Ohio

December 14, 2022 8:09 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
Logo
March 2020
OB You’re Expecting
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
Fiber Locator

NBHS Boys Basketball Game Recap

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

 Hardin Northern @ North Baltimore – 12/10/22

 Varsity Boys

Hardin Northern 9-26-18-10—63

North Baltimore 8-12-8-9–37

 ——————————————-

Owen Clark – 22

Wyatt Baltz – 9

Rowan Spangenberg – 4

Steffan – 2

 

Varsity Overall Record 1-5, BVC Record 0-2

 

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Fri 12/16 Van Buren (home), 6pm

Tue 12/20 @ Hilltop, 6pm

Thur 12/22 Seneca East (home), 6pm (mini cheer)

Fri 1/6 @ Vanlue, 6pm

Fri 1/13 Arlington (home), 6pm

Tue 1/17 Holgate (home), 6pm

Fri 1/20 @ Cory-Rawson, 6pm

Sat 1/21 @ Delta, 6pm

Fri 1/27 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm (floor show)

Sat 1/28 @ Ada, 8pm

Tue 1/31 Jones Leadership (home), 6pm (drill team)

Fri 2/3 @ McComb, 6pm

Tue 2/7 Calvary Christian (home), 5pm

Fri 2/10 Arcadia (home), 6pm

Tue 2/14 @ Gibsonburg, 5:30pm

Fri 2/17 @ Temple Christian, 6pm

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website