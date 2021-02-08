NBHS Boys Basketball Results

by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore @ Vanlue – 2/5/21
VARSITY BOYS
Vanlue 17-19-24-17—77
North Baltimore 24-19-11-18—72
—————————-
Mitch Clark – 30
Caden Phillips – 16
Johnny Hagemyer – 12
Gunner Kepling – 6
Isaiah Boyd – 4
Zach Weinandy – 4
2-PT FGM-A: 20-45 (44%)
3-PT FGM-A: 5-19 (26%)
FTM-A: 17-19 (89%)
Rebounds: NB 25, VAN 40
Rebounds Leaders: Clark 6, Hagemyer 6
Steals Leader: Weinandy 2
Assists Leader: Hagemyer 7
Turnovers: NB 14, VAN 16
Varsity Overall Record 3-17, BVC Record 2-6
JV BOYS
Vanlue – 51
N Baltimore – 41
————–
Andre Johnson – 13
Woodward – 8
Wyatt Baltz – 8
Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg – 5
Kaleb Kelley – 3
Brock Baltz – 2
Jeremiah Suman – 2
JV Overall Record 0-19, BVC Record 0-7
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Fri 2/12 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm
Thur 2/18 @ Leipsic, 6pm