NBHS Boys Basketball Results

by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore @ Vanlue – 2/5/21

VARSITY BOYS

Vanlue 17-19-24-17—77

North Baltimore 24-19-11-18—72

—————————-

Mitch Clark – 30

Caden Phillips – 16

Johnny Hagemyer – 12

Gunner Kepling – 6

Isaiah Boyd – 4

Zach Weinandy – 4

 

2-PT FGM-A:  20-45 (44%)

3-PT FGM-A:  5-19 (26%)

FTM-A:  17-19 (89%)

Rebounds: NB 25, VAN 40

Rebounds Leaders: Clark 6, Hagemyer 6

Steals Leader: Weinandy 2

Assists Leader: Hagemyer 7

Turnovers: NB 14, VAN 16

Varsity Overall Record 3-17, BVC Record 2-6

 

JV BOYS

Vanlue – 51

N Baltimore – 41

————–

Andre Johnson – 13

Woodward – 8

Wyatt Baltz – 8

Rowan Tackett-Spangenberg – 5

Kaleb Kelley – 3

Brock Baltz – 2

Jeremiah Suman – 2

JV Overall Record 0-19, BVC Record 0-7

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Fri 2/12 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm

Thur 2/18 @ Leipsic, 6pm

 

