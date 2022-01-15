North Baltimore, Ohio

by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore @ Arlington – 1/14/22
VARSITY BOYS
North Baltimore 10-19-17-19–56
Arlington 19-26-20-17—83
————————————-
Mitch Clark – 16
Johnny Hagemyer – 23
Gunner Kepling – 8
Wyatt Baltz – 7
Rowan Tackett – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 18-32 (%)
3-PT FGM-A: 5-11 (%)
FTM-A: 4-7 (%)
Rebounds: NB 26, ARL 26
Rebound Leaders: M Clark 9
Assists Leader: Hagemyer 6
Turnovers: NB 19, ARL 5
Varsity Overall Record 2-10, BVC 1-4
JV BOYS
NB – 19
Arlington – 60
—————-
Owen Clark – 10
Jeremiah Boyd-Reyes – 3
Andre Johnson – 2
Wyatt Baltz – 2
Braiden Solly – 2
JV Overall Record 2-9, BVC 1-4
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Tue 1/18 @ Holgate, 6pm
Fri 1/21 Cory-Rawson (home), 6pm
Sat 1/22 Delta (home), 6pm (HOF)
Fri 1/28 @ Liberty-Benton, 6pm
Sat 2/5 @ Hoosier Gym (Indiana) vs Waynesfield Goshen, 2pm
Tue 2/8 Northwood (home), 6pm
Fri 2/11 @ Arcadia, 6pm
Tue 2/15 McComb (home), 6pm
Fri 2/18 Temple Christian (home), 6pm