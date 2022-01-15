North Baltimore, Ohio

January 15, 2022 4:16 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
Logo

NBHS Boys Basketball Results

by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore @ Arlington – 1/14/22

 

VARSITY BOYS

North Baltimore 10-19-17-19–56

Arlington 19-26-20-17—83

————————————-

Mitch Clark – 16

Johnny Hagemyer – 23

Gunner Kepling – 8

Wyatt Baltz – 7

Rowan Tackett – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A: 18-32 (%)

3-PT FGM-A:  5-11 (%)

FTM-A:  4-7 (%)

Rebounds: NB 26, ARL 26

Rebound Leaders: M Clark 9

Assists Leader: Hagemyer 6

Turnovers: NB 19, ARL 5

 

Varsity Overall Record 2-10, BVC 1-4

 

 

JV BOYS

NB – 19

Arlington – 60

—————-

Owen Clark – 10

Jeremiah Boyd-Reyes – 3

Andre Johnson – 2

Wyatt Baltz – 2

Braiden Solly – 2

 

JV Overall Record 2-9, BVC 1-4

 

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Tue 1/18 @ Holgate, 6pm

Fri 1/21 Cory-Rawson (home), 6pm

Sat 1/22 Delta (home), 6pm (HOF)

Fri 1/28 @ Liberty-Benton, 6pm

Sat 2/5 @ Hoosier Gym (Indiana) vs Waynesfield Goshen, 2pm

Tue 2/8 Northwood (home), 6pm

Fri 2/11 @ Arcadia, 6pm

Tue 2/15 McComb (home), 6pm

Fri 2/18 Temple Christian (home), 6pm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website