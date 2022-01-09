NBHS Boys BBall vs. Vanlue

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
Vanlue @ North Baltimore – 1/7/22
VARSITY BOYS
North Baltimore 14-7-13-20–50
Vanlue 18-10-8-14—54
———————————-
Mitch Clark – 22
Johnny Hagemyer – 20
Gunner Kepling – 4
Caden Phillips – 2
Owen Clark – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 16-38 (42%)
3-PT FGM-A: 2-19 (11%)
FTM-A: 12-25 (48%)
Rebounds: NB 35, Vanlue 26
Rebound Leaders: M Clark 13
Assists Leader: Kepling 5, Phillips 5
Steals Leader: Hagemyer 5
Turnovers: NB 14, Vanlue 15
Varsity Overall Record 2-6, BVC 1-2
**************************************
JV BOYS
NB – 28
Vanlue – 4
(2 Qtrs)
————-
Andre Johnson – 12
Wyatt Baltz – 5
Rowan Tackett – 4
Braiden Solly – 3
Kaleb Kelley – 2
Owen Clark – 2
JV Overall Record 2-7, BVC 1-3
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Sat 1/8 @ Patrick Henry, 6pm
Fri 1/14 @ Arlington, 6pm
Tue 1/18 @ Holgate, 6pm
Fri 1/21 Cory-Rawson (home), 6pm
Sat 1/22 Delta (home), 6pm (HOF)
Fri 1/28 @ Liberty-Benton, 6pm
Sat 2/5 @ Hoosier Gym (Indiana) vs Waynesfield Goshen, 2pm
Tue 2/8 Northwood (home), 6pm
Fri 2/11 @ Arcadia, 6pm
Tue 2/15 McComb (home), 6pm
Fri 2/18 Temple Christian (home), 6pm