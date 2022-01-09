North Baltimore, Ohio

January 9, 2022 12:32 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update

NBHS Boys BBall vs. Vanlue

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

 

Vanlue @ North Baltimore – 1/7/22

 

VARSITY BOYS

North Baltimore 14-7-13-20–50

Vanlue 18-10-8-14—54

———————————-

Mitch Clark – 22

Johnny Hagemyer – 20

Gunner Kepling – 4

Caden Phillips – 2

Owen Clark – 2

 

2-PT FGM-A: 16-38 (42%)

3-PT FGM-A:  2-19 (11%)

FTM-A:  12-25 (48%)

Rebounds: NB 35, Vanlue 26

Rebound Leaders: M Clark 13

Assists Leader: Kepling 5, Phillips 5

Steals Leader: Hagemyer 5

Turnovers: NB 14, Vanlue 15

 

Varsity Overall Record 2-6, BVC 1-2

**************************************

JV BOYS

NB – 28

Vanlue – 4

(2 Qtrs)

————-

Andre Johnson – 12

Wyatt Baltz – 5

Rowan Tackett – 4

Braiden Solly – 3

Kaleb Kelley – 2

Owen Clark – 2

 

JV Overall Record 2-7, BVC 1-3

 

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Sat 1/8 @ Patrick Henry, 6pm

Fri 1/14 @ Arlington, 6pm

Tue 1/18 @ Holgate, 6pm

Fri 1/21 Cory-Rawson (home), 6pm

Sat 1/22 Delta (home), 6pm (HOF)

Fri 1/28 @ Liberty-Benton, 6pm

Sat 2/5 @ Hoosier Gym (Indiana) vs Waynesfield Goshen, 2pm

Tue 2/8 Northwood (home), 6pm

Fri 2/11 @ Arcadia, 6pm

Tue 2/15 McComb (home), 6pm

Fri 2/18 Temple Christian (home), 6pm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website