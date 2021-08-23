NBHS Boys Golf @ PH Invitational

Boy’s Golf
Boys’ Varsity Golf – Patrick Henry Invite
8/16/21 @ Pike Run Golf Course
1st– Liberty-Benton 311
2nd– Ottoville 313
3rd– Bryan 317
4th– St Mary’s 322
5th– Kalida 331
6th– Swanton 334
7th– Lima Bath 336
8th– Defiance 340
9th– Miller City 344
9th– Napoleon 344
11th– Pandora-Gilboa 357
12th– Fairview 377
13th– Patrick Henry 383
14th– McComb 401
15th– North Baltimore 455
16th– Holgate 573
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Britton Hall (Lima Bath) – 71
NB Scores: Josh Fennell 104, Owen Clark 112, Elijah Smith 114, Don Courtney 125, Colin
Coykendall 128
Upcoming NB Boys’ Golf Matches:
Tue 8/24 BVC Mid-Season @ Stone Ridge, 10:00
Thur 8/26 Patrick Henry @ Pike Run, 4:30
Tue 8/31 Bluffton, PG, Ottoville @ Bluffton, 4:30
Tue 9/7 Holgate @ Birch Run, 4:30
Thur 9/9 Carey @ Lakeland, 4:30
Sat 9/11, Tiger Invite @ Birch Run, 8:00
Tue 9/21, Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30
Wed 9/22, BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing,