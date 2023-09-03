NBHS Boys Golf Results

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Gibsonburg
8/30/23 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – N Baltimore 182
2nd – Gibsonburg 193
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Jake (Gibsonburg) – 40
NB Scores: Owen Clark 44, Don Courtney 44, Wyatt Baltz 46, Cooper Clark 48,
Josh Fennell 51, Colin Coykendall 51
Boys Record 12-0
2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches
Tue 9/5 vs Arcadia @ Lakeland, 4:30
Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor CC, 12:00
Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00
Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00
Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30
Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30
Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00
Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals