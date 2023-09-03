North Baltimore, Ohio

September 3, 2023 11:50 am

NBHS Boys Golf Results

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Gibsonburg

8/30/23 @ Birch Run Golf Course

 

1st – N Baltimore 182

2nd – Gibsonburg 193

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Jake (Gibsonburg) – 40

 

NB Scores: Owen Clark 44, Don Courtney 44, Wyatt Baltz 46, Cooper Clark 48,

Josh Fennell 51, Colin Coykendall 51

 

Boys Record 12-0

 

2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches

Tue 9/5 vs Arcadia @ Lakeland, 4:30

Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor CC, 12:00

Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00

Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00

Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30

Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30

Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00

Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals

