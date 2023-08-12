NBHS Boys Golf Scores

by Suzanne Bucher
Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Gibsonburg
8/3/23 @ Sycamore Hills Golf Course
1st – N Baltimore 181
2nd – Gibsonburg 192
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Owen Clark (NB) – 37
NB Scores: Owen Clark 37, Cooper Clark 47, Don Courtney 48,
Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 49, Josh Fennell 55, Colin Coykendall 58
**************************************************************************
Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Holgate
8/9/23 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – N Baltimore 184
2nd – Holgate 214
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Don Courtney (NB) – 45
NB Scores (Top 6): Don Courtney 45, Josh Fennell 46, Cooper Clark 46,
Owen Clark 47, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 48, Wyatt Baltz 49
Other NB Scores: Colin Coykendall 49, Jonah Hagemyer 56, Daniel Hinkle 59,
Jack Clark 60, Jayce Ferdinandsen 63, Michael Dulaney 70
2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches
Tue 8/15 vs Rossford @ Birch Run, 11:00
Thur 8/17 vs McComb & Arlington @ Hillcrest, 11:00
Tue 8/22 vs Ridgemont @ Birch Run, 4:30
Mon 8/28 vs Woodmore @ Birch Run, 4:30
Wed 8/30 vs Gibsonburg @ Birch Run, 4:30
Thur 8/31 NWCC Tournament #2 @ Colonial, 9:00
Tue 9/5 vs Arcadia @ Lakeland, 4:30
Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor CC, 12:00
Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00
Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00
Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30
Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30
Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00
Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals