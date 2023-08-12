North Baltimore, Ohio

NBHS Boys Golf Scores

by Suzanne Bucher

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Gibsonburg

8/3/23 @ Sycamore Hills Golf Course

 

1st – N Baltimore 181

2nd – Gibsonburg 192

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Owen Clark (NB) – 37

 

NB Scores: Owen Clark 37, Cooper Clark 47, Don Courtney 48,

Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 49, Josh Fennell 55, Colin Coykendall 58

 

**************************************************************************


Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Holgate

8/9/23 @ Birch Run Golf Course

 

1st – N Baltimore 184

2nd – Holgate 214

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Don Courtney (NB) – 45

 

NB Scores (Top 6): Don Courtney 45, Josh Fennell 46, Cooper Clark 46,

Owen Clark 47, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 48, Wyatt Baltz 49

 

Other NB Scores: Colin Coykendall 49, Jonah Hagemyer 56, Daniel Hinkle 59,

Jack Clark 60, Jayce Ferdinandsen 63, Michael Dulaney 70

 

2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches

Tue 8/15 vs Rossford @ Birch Run, 11:00

Thur 8/17 vs McComb & Arlington @ Hillcrest, 11:00

Tue 8/22 vs Ridgemont @ Birch Run, 4:30

Mon 8/28 vs Woodmore @ Birch Run, 4:30

Wed 8/30 vs Gibsonburg @ Birch Run, 4:30

Thur 8/31 NWCC Tournament #2 @ Colonial, 9:00

Tue 9/5 vs Arcadia @ Lakeland, 4:30

Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor CC, 12:00

Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00

Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00

Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30

Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30

Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00

Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals

