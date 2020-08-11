NBHS Boys’ Golf Season Begins

by Suzanne Bucher



The 2020 NBHS Boys’ High School golf season opened up on Wednesday, August 5th at the Woodmore Invitational at Green Hills Golf Course in Clyde, Ohio. This year there are only 2 golfers, returning Senior Hunter Baker, and new to the boys’ team is Freshman Josh Fannel.

Hunter finished individually 11th out of 51 golfers at the Woodmore Invite shooting a 90. Josh did not compete. There needs to be at least 4 golfers to field a competing team.

1st – Woodmore 322

2nd – Bluffton 356

3rd – Old Fort 362

4th – Toledo Christian 368

5th – Eastwood 384

6th – Otsego 393

7th – Lake 402

8th – Gibsonburg 417

9th – Rossford 420

(Top 4 individual scores count as final combined score)

Medalist: Dan Greenhill (Woodmore) – 69

Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches :

Tue Aug 11th Royal Invite (Birch Run), 8:00

Wed Aug 12th @ Woodmore Invite (Stone Ridge), 8:30

Fri Aug 14th Ridgemont (Birch Run), 10:00