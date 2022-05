Tiger Baseball vs Continental

5/17/2021

from Randy Boyer

NB beat Continental 10 – 0 in the 1st round of the OHSAA Baseball tournament.

Mitch Clark picked up the win pitching 6 innings, allowing 5 hits and struck out 10. NB had 0 errors.

Top Hitters for NB were Brock Baltz, a double, 2 singles and 3 rbi; Kepling 3 singles with 2 rbi; Suman a triple and a single; Owen Clark a double and 2 singles.

The Tigers will play for the Sectional Final on Thrusday, 5:00 pm against Leipsic AT Leipsic.