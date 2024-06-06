North Baltimore, Ohio

June 6, 2024

NBHS Class of 1974 Alum Steve Gardner to Speak at 2024 NBHS Alumni Dinner

NBHS Class of 1974 graduate Steve Gardner is planning to share some stories and memories with the crowd, when the annual NBHS Alumni Association gathering takes place on Friday, July 26, 2024 at the North Baltimore American Legion. 

Steve sent a few photos that are favorites of his, to share with you, and will probably put you in the mood to hear more stories and see more photos and videos as we all reminisce together in July. 

Steve sent this photo of himself with the beloved Fran Weith, from the 2014 dinner (with Bonnie Knaggs in the background)                                                                                                                                                                                                            The Class of 2024 graduates are invited to attend as they officially become “members” of the NBHS Alumni Association, and those in attendance will be recognized, along with others in attendance celebrating special “anniversary years” since their graduations. (5 years, 10,25,50, etc)                                                                                                                                                                                                  Two 2024 graduates, Colin Coykendall and Jacob Trout will be attending to receive the $750.00 awards they were selected to receive from the NBHS Alumni Association.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        
Remember the Homecoming bonfires down at the NB Park behind the Scout House? So fun….                                                                                                                                                                                               Here is the official “invitation” from the North Baltimore Alumni Association, for anyone wishing to attend the dinner event on July 26th, 2024:                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

 

 

 

 

 

 



























































A photo from Steve, of Merl Atkins–another beloved NB teacher, coach, administrator…

Find the North Baltimore Ohio Alumni Association on facebook here:  North Baltimore Ohio High School Alumni Association | Facebook 

